Mexico City airport temporarily suspends operations due to heavy rains

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de agosto, 2025

Authorities at Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport announced Sunday night the suspension of operations at the air terminal due to heavy rains in the capital.

"Due to heavy rains this afternoon and derived from reports of low visibility," the airport closed its takeoff and landing operations for three hours starting at 20H53 local time (02H53 GMT), reported the terminal's official X account.

During that period, the authorities would be focused on "the work of clearing rainwater that caused puddles to recover the operational capacity," the publication detailed. Images of the flooded airport went viral on social networks.

Screenshot of the Benito Juarez Mexico City International Airport website.Screenshot/ AICM

Benito Juarez International Airport is one of the busiest in Latin America and in 2024 served 45.4 million passengers.

Sunday's rainfall flooded important roads in Mexico City, where water reached up to 50 centimeters high in some areas.

The capital's government activated the purple alert, the highest level, for the central zone of the megalopolis of nine million inhabitants.

The Secretariat of Integral Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) of the capital indicated that the mayor's office with the maximum alert was Cuauhtémoc, in the center of the metropolis, where the network of rain gauges registered 75.73 millimeters of rain per meter in some areas of the Historic Center.