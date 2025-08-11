Mexico City airport temporarily suspends operations due to heavy rains
More than 20 flights were affected after the three-hour stoppage at the AICM and dozens remain delayed on Monday.
Authorities at Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport announced Sunday night the suspension of operations at the air terminal due to heavy rains in the capital.
"Due to heavy rains this afternoon and derived from reports of low visibility," the airport closed its takeoff and landing operations for three hours starting at 20H53 local time (02H53 GMT), reported the terminal's official X account.
During that period, the authorities would be focused on "the work of clearing rainwater that caused puddles to recover the operational capacity," the publication detailed. Images of the flooded airport went viral on social networks.
Benito Juarez International Airport is one of the busiest in Latin America and in 2024 served 45.4 million passengers.
Sunday's rainfall flooded important roads in Mexico City, where water reached up to 50 centimeters high in some areas.
The capital's government activated the purple alert, the highest level, for the central zone of the megalopolis of nine million inhabitants.
Así luce la #Terminal2 del Aeropuerto Internacional de la #CDMX tras las fuertes #lluvias.— Fuerza Informativa Azteca (@AztecaNoticias) August 11, 2025
Varias aerolíneas tienen afectaciones, el #AICM informó que las operaciones de #aterrizaje y #despegue permanecerán cerradas durante las próximas 3 horas. pic.twitter.com/k5HrOpGcOG
The Secretariat of Integral Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) of the capital indicated that the mayor's office with the maximum alert was Cuauhtémoc, in the center of the metropolis, where the network of rain gauges registered 75.73 millimeters of rain per meter in some areas of the Historic Center.