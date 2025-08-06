US sanctions Northeast Cartel's number two and other leaders for narcoterrorism

Published by Agustina Blanco 6 de agosto, 2025

The Administration of President Donald Trump, on Wednesday announced sanctions against three leaders of the Cártel del Noreste (CDN), a Mexican criminal organization formerly known as Los Zetas, and a key associate, for their involvement in narcoterrorism activities.

Among those sanctioned is Adon Federico Rodriguez Garcia, alias "Cucho", identified as the second in command of the CDN, accused of leading drug trafficking, money laundering, fuel theft and extortion operations, as well as ordering executions.

The Treasury Department pointed in an official statement to the CDN as one of the most violent drug trafficking organizations in Mexico, with a strong presence in the border states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Nuevo Leon. The organization exerts significant influence in key points along the U.S. border, such as Nuevo Laredo and Piedras Negras, affecting communities on both sides. Its role in fentanyl trafficking and human smuggling has been highlighted as a direct threat to U.S. security.

In addition to "Cucho," the sanctions target Antonio Romero Sanchez, alias "Romeo," a former Tamaulipas police officer described as a "violent fugitive" linked to multiple executions, beheadings and an assassination attempt against a government official.

Also sanctioned was Francisco Daniel Esqueda Nieto, alias "Franky de la Joya," involved in CDN operations since its days as Los Zetas.

A fourth sanctioned is Ricardo Hernandez Medrano, known as "El Makabelico" or "Comando Exclusivo," a drug trafficker whose performances and royalties from streaming platforms are used to launder money for the cartel's benefit, according to the Treasury. An estimated 50% of its streaming revenue goes directly to the CDN.

Treasury Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent underscored the Administration's commitment to combating the cartels, noting that they “poison Americans with fentanyl and conduct human smuggling operations along our southwest border”.

The Treasury sanctions

The sanctions, implemented under Executive Orders 14059 and 13224, block all assets of those sanctioned in the U.S. or under the control of U.S. citizens. This action, coordinated with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the DEA, is the second in three months against the NDC, following previous sanctions in May 2025 against two other members.