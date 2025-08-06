Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de agosto, 2025

Romania's Ministry of National Defense (MApN) reported that a drone airstrike perpetrated by Russia very close to its border obliged the deployment of two F-16 fighter jets.

"On the night of August 5-6, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on civilian infrastructure in the area of Ismail, Ukraine, in the vicinity of the Romanian border," the MApN said in a release.

"The Defense Ministry's radar systems detected air targets in Ukrainian airspace near Tulcea county," it added, adding that the population residing in the area had to be alerted.

Because of this, two Romanian Army F-16s had to take off from a nearby baseto "guard" their airspace and monitor the situation.

This incident occurred hours before Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.