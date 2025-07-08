Voz media US Voz.us
Netanyahu nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

Netanyahu expressed his admiration for Trump for the way he has led "the free world" in his second presidency.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) hands over a letter to US President Donald Trump.AFP

Luis Francisco Orozco

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday during his White House meeting with President Donald Trump that he had sent a letter to the Nobel Prize Committee to nominate the Republican leader for the Peace Prize due to his numerous actions in the Middle East, which the Israeli leader defined as crucial to achieve peace in this region of the world. Likewise, Netanyahu expressed his admiration to Trump for the way he has led "the free world" in his second presidency.

"I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world, for your leadership, your leadership of the free world, your leadership of a just cause, and the pursuit of peace and security. The president has an extraordinary team, and I think our teams, together, make, an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities. But the president has already realized great opportunities. He forged the Abraham Accords. He's forging peace as we speak, in one country and one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It's nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved," the Israeli prime minister commented during his White House meeting with Trump, who expressed his appreciation and confessed he had not been aware of the nomination.

Meeting after the bombings against Iran

The meeting between Trump and Netanyahu represents the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders after the war against Iran, in which Israel bombed several nuclear facilities in the Persian country after different reports determined that the Islamic regime was close to developing nuclear weapons. A few days after the first bombings and the launching of numerous missiles by Iran against Israel, the United States bombed the three most important nuclear facilities of the Persian country, drastically delaying its nuclear program.
