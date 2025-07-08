Netanyahu nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de julio, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday during his White House meeting with President Donald Trump that he had sent a letter to the Nobel Prize Committee to nominate the Republican leader for the Peace Prize due to his numerous actions in the Middle East, which the Israeli leader defined as crucial to achieve peace in this region of the world. Likewise, Netanyahu expressed his admiration to Trump for the way he has led "the free world" in his second presidency.

"I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world, for your leadership, your leadership of the free world, your leadership of a just cause, and the pursuit of peace and security. The president has an extraordinary team, and I think our teams, together, make, an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities. But the president has already realized great opportunities. He forged the Abraham Accords. He's forging peace as we speak, in one country and one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It's nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved," the Israeli prime minister commented during his White House meeting with Trump, who expressed his appreciation and confessed he had not been aware of the nomination.