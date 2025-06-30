Ecuador: Former vice-president Jorge Glas sentenced to 13 years in prison for corruption

Published by Agustina Blanco 30 de junio, 2025

Ecuador's former vice president, Jorge Glas, was sentenced Monday to 13 years in prison for a new corruption case, the National Court of Justice ruled.

In addition, he was imposed a lifetime disqualification from holding public office and a fine of $28,800 USD, along with the loss of his political participation rights for 25 years, according to report Infobae.

The ruling relates to the misuse of funds intended for the reconstruction of the provinces of Manabi and Esmeraldas, affected by a devastating 7.8 earthquake in 2016 that left nearly 700 dead.

The judge, Mercedes Caicedo, in charge of reading the ruling, noted that the resources collected through taxes and contributions for reconstruction were used in "unserviceable, unused and unnecessary constructions," violating the Solidarity Law and showing "null respect" towards the victims of the earthquake.

The court also ordered Glas, along with the ex-secretary of the reconstruction committee, Carlos Bernal, to pay $250 million for material and immaterial damages caused by irregularities in the management of more than $225 million.

Background and previous convictions

Glas, who was vice president during the government of Rafael Correa (2007-2017) and briefly under Lenín Moreno, is already being held in a maximum security prison serving previous sentences of six and eight years for two other corruption cases.