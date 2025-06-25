US Embassy in Jerusalem restarts operations amid Israel-Iran truce

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 25 de junio, 2025

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem announced on Wednesday that it had opened “as usual,” with shelter in place orders for U.S. government employees and their family members lifted in light of the Israel-Iran ceasefire that came into effect the previous day.

Scheduled U.S. passport and Consular Report of Birth Abroad appointments resumed as normal, the embassy said on its website.

The embassy will “accept walk-ins (no appointment necessary) for U.S. citizens needing a limited-validity, emergency passport in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for those in line before 8:30 a.m.”

Requests for Visa will resume in both the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv consuls on June 30.

Travel restrictions on government employees remained within the greater Tel Aviv area (including Herzliya, Netanya and Even Yehuda), Jerusalem and Beersheva.

The U.S. embassy noted that transit between these three areas was authorized, including on Route 1 to and from Allenby Bridge on the border with Jordan.

The Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command declared a return to routine on Tuesday evening. Additionally, the Israel Airports Authority lifted restrictions on the number of incoming and departing flights, with Israel’s three flag carriers El Al, Arkia and Israir resuming operations immediately.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department continued to operate limited assisted departure flights from Israel, after the 12-day closure of Israel’s airports in light of the war.

During the war on June 21, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced “Operation Exodus” to help American citizens leave Israel.

He noted that the embassy had “arranged for masses to leave” and was “working around the clock” to help departures.

Last week, Huckabee said that the Trump administration was looking at different ways to get U.S. citizens out of Israel.

“We’re working to get military, commercial, charter flights and cruise ships for evac,” he tweeted.

'Fake news' and 'treason': Trump and Steve Witkoff deny leak to CNN, casting doubt on success of US strike against Iranian nuclear program President Donald Trump and diplomat Steve Witkoff, the special envoy for the Middle East, called press reports casting doubt on the success of the U.S. attack against the Iranian nuclear program last weekend "absurd."



In a post in all caps on the Truth Social network, the president lashed out at CNN, the first media outlet to publish an exclusive that doubted the success of the attack; and to The New York Times which stated on its website that the main components of the Iranian nuclear program would not have been destroyed during the U.S. bombings, according to a classified report by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).



"FAKE NEWS CNN, TOGETHER WITH THE FAILING NEW YORK TIMES, HAVE TEAMED UP IN AN ATTEMPT TO DEMEAN ONE OF THE MOST SUCCESSFUL MILITARY STRIKES IN HISTORY. THE NUCLEAR SITES IN IRAN ARE COMPLETELY DESTROYED! BOTH THE TIMES AND CNN ARE GETTING SLAMMED BY THE PUBLIC!" Trump posted.



Before Trump, Witkoff denied details of the reports, including claims that centrifuges used for Iran's uranium enrichment were not affected. The senior official said the leaks should be investigated as "treason."

© JNS