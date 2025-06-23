Trump calls for 'peace' in Middle East after 'very weak' Iran attack

Published by Joaquín Núñez 23 de junio, 2025

Donald Trump called for peace in the Middle East. Following the Iranian missile launch against the Al Udeid air base located in Qatar, the president mocked the attack and called it "very weak." In turn, he sarcastically thanked the Iranian authorities for announcing the attack on their state television, which "made it possible that no lives were lost and no one was injured."

According to the State Department, some 8,000 U.S. citizens reside at the base targeted by the Iranian missiles. After the Iranian attack, Trump assured that it was a "very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered."

"There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “'set free,' because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured," the president continued.

In turn, he ended his writing with a call for a de-escalation of tensions so that a transition to peace can begin. "Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump sentenced.