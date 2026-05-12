Following Makary's departure, Trump announces Kyle Diamantas as acting FDA commissioner

Published by Joaquín Núñez 12 de mayo, 2026

Donald Trump appointed Dr. Kyle Diamantas as acting commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The news comes after the departure of Dr. Marty Makary, who had been in the position since April 2025, was confirmed. Until now, Diamantas had served as the FDA's top food official.

The president announced the decision on his Truth Social account, where he highlighted Makary's work at the FDA: "I want to thank Dr. Marty Makary for having done a great job at the FDA. So much was accomplished under his leadership. He was a hard worker, who was respected by all, and will go on to have an outstanding career in Medicine. Kyle Diamantas, a very talented person, will be put in the Acting position."

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, in recent months, Makary had a series of run-ins with the White House and Robert Kennedy Jr., secretary of Health and Human Services.

Before Diamantas announcement, the president spoke to reporters but refused to clarify whether Makary had resigned or been fired. "Marty’s a terrific guy but he’s going to go on and he’s going to lead a good life. He was having some difficulty. You know, he’s a great doctor and he was having some difficulty," he told reporters.

However, he also posted on Truth Social a screenshot of a conversation with Makary, who was making his resignation public, and thanked him for the opportunity to serve in the government. "Please accept my resignation, effective today. During my tenure, I announced 50 major FDA reforms. Joe Biden's FDA had none," the screenshot posted by Trump reads.

In addition, according to NewsNation, one of the strongest points of disagreement was over the approval of flavored electronic cigarettes. Finally, the agency authorized the marketing of four of these products last week.