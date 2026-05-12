'The Mexican government has done nothing to determine whether or not Rocha Moya has had ties to drug trafficking'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de mayo, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed former coordinator of the presidential office for Mexicans abroad, Juan Hernández, on the bilateral relations between Mexico and the United States in the framework of the drug trafficking investigations by the Administration of President Donald Trump against officials of Claudia Sheinbaum's administration.

"There are some individuals in Mexico that for years have been under investigation within Mexico. Some investigations have been formal and others by journalists, who see individuals like Rocha Moya who many believe has indeed had a very nebulous past and related to crime groups and drug trafficking. But nothing has been done in Mexico or in his government to be sure if he is or isn't a criminal," Hernandez said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.