Massachusetts: Shooting in the middle of the street sparks outrage over suspect's record

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de mayo, 2026

A shooting that occurred Monday in Cambridge, Massachusetts sparked a wave of outrage on social media after authorities identified the alleged attacker as Tyler Brown, a man with a criminal record who, according to court reports cited by local media, had previously been convicted of weapons and drug-related offenses.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. in the area of Memorial Drive and River Street, where, according to authorities, Brown was walking down the middle of the road shooting as vehicles drove through the area.

Videos released by FOX 25 Boston and cited by Fox News show the suspect firing into the street as cars attempted to move forward or flee the scene. The footage shared by the network does not show the moment the suspect is shot.

For its part, the Massachusetts State Police reported that officers responded to a "law enforcement-involved shooting," while the Cambridge Police Department later assured that "there is no danger to the public."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey also assured in a post on X that there is no active threat to the public and asked residents and drivers to avoid the area while investigations continue.

"I’m closely monitoring the situation on Memorial Drive. @MassStatePolice are on the scene and working alongside local law enforcement to investigate. There is no ongoing threat to the public," he wrote.