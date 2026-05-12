LIVE | Oil prices rise and stock markets retreat on the stalemate in US-Iran relations

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de mayo, 2026

Oil prices rose and stock markets fell Tuesday as investors braced for more volatility after talks to end the Middle East war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to tanker and cargo traffic appeared to stall.

Iran's top negotiator declared Tuesday that Washington must accept Tehran's latest peace plan or face failure, after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the Middle East war truce was on the verge of collapse.

Times correspond to Eastern Standard Time (ET).

07:44 Am Iran's Ultimatum 13:46 12/05/2026 14:01 12/05/2026 Iran's chief negotiator on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to the United States to accept the conditions of Tehran's proposed 14-point plan to end the war.



06:30 am Qatar denounces "blackmail" 13:43 12/05/2026 14:01 12/05/2026 Iran cannot use the Strait of Hormuz "as a weapon to pressure or blackmail" the Gulf oil monarchies, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani stressed at a news conference in Doha.



06:00 am Kuwait foiled Iranian infiltration attempt 13:43 12/05/2026 14:01 12/05/2026 Kuwait's Interior Ministry asserted Tuesday that four people arrested in early May while attempting to enter the country by sea "confessed" to belonging to the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's elite army.



05:30 Am Hezbollah warns of "hell for Israel" 13:42 12/05/2026 14:01 12/05/2026 Hezbollah chief Naim Qasem ruled out a surrender by the pro-Iranian Lebanese movement and vowed to transform "the battle into a hell for Israel," which is preparing a new round of negotiations with Lebanese authorities in Washington.



05:00 am Oil prices rise 13:42 12/05/2026 13:42 12/05/2026 The failure of the U.S. and Iran to reach an agreement to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz boosted oil prices.



04:30 Am Six killed in bombing in Lebanon. 13:41 12/05/2026 13:41 12/05/2026 The Lebanese national news agency NNA announced Tuesday the death of six people in an Israeli bombing raid on Kfar Dounine in the south of the country.



04:00 am Arab Emirates directly attacked Iran in April 13:39 12/05/2026 14:01 12/05/2026 The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the United Arab Emirates carried out military operations against Iran on its own in April, although only the United States and Israel claim to have been involved in the strikes against Tehran.



According to the U.S. newspaper, which cites unnamed sources, these Emirati bombings targeted, in particular, oil facilities on the island of Lavan, Iranian territory in the Gulf, in early April.



According to the U.S. newspaper, which cites unnamed sources, these Emirati bombings targeted, in particular, oil facilities on the island of Lavan, Iranian territory in the Gulf.

03:34 am U.S. imposes new sanctions to prevent Iranian oil sales The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sanctioned 12 individuals and entities linked to Tehran that it accuses of "facilitating" Iran's oil sales to China.



Washington adopted the measure ahead of Donald Trump's visit to Beijing this week.



Three Iran-based individuals and nine companies, based in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates, appear subject to the new sanctions. 13:41 12/05/2026 14:01 12/05/2026

Latest developments on the war: