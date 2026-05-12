Marco Rubio and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez favored by their parties' voters as candidates in 2028

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de mayo, 2026

Marco Rubio and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez are the favorites for their respective parties' voters as candidates in 2028. So revealed a national AtlasIntel poll released Tuesday that showed a realignment in the internal leaderships of the Republican and Democratic parties ahead of the eventual presidential election.

Among voters who identify themselves as Republicans, Secretary of State Marco Rubio widely led the poll with 45.4% support in a hypothetical presidential primary. In second place was Vice President JD Vance with 29.6%, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 11.2%.

Following behind them are Vivek Ramaswamy with 1.4%, Greg Abbott and Tim Scott with 0.7% each, while Brian Kemp and Donald Trump Jr. registered 0.4%. Some 10.3% responded "none of the above."

In the Democratic Party, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez topped the preferences with 26%, followed by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with 22.4% and California Gov. Gavin Newsom with 21.2%.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris got 12.9%, while Andy Beshear achieved 4.1% and Cory Booker 3.9%. Josh Shapiro registered 2.4%, followed by Gretchen Whitmer with 1.1% and Tim Walz with 1%.

Ro Khanna scored 0.9%, Rahm Emanuel 0.6% and Wes Moore 0.4%, while Raphael Warnock recorded no support in the poll. Some 3.1% responded that they would not vote for any of the names put forward.