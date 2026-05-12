Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dead at 29

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de mayo, 2026

Brandon Clarke, a forward for the Memphis Grizzlies, aged 29, died. The information was confirmed by the NBA team in a statement Tuesday.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke," the Grizzlies said in a statement that did not elaborate on Clarke's cause of death.

"Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten."

His representative agency, Priority Sports, said in a statement that they were "deeply saddened" by Clarke's death.

"He was the gentlest soul, who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family," the agency said.

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

"As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzlies, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon’s family, friends and the Grizzlies organization."

Clarke was the 21st pick in the 2019 NBA draft and earned rookie honors in his first season.