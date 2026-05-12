Trump pushes House Republicans to pass Senate housing bill

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de mayo, 2026

President Trump stepped up his pressure on Republicans in the House of Representatives to pass an ambitious housing bill approved by the Senate, despite strong opposition from some of his party members.

The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which seeks to improve housing affordability, passed the Senate in March by a large majority of 89 to 10 votes. However, the bill has stalled in the lower House due to internal divisions over several key provisions.

Via Truth Social, the president directly asked members of Congress to support the initiative pushed by Senators Bernie Moreno and Tim Scott. "I am asking Congress to pass that Bill, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which would ensure that homes are for people, not corporations."

The bill includes incentives to build new homes, convert abandoned buildings into housing developments and provide grants to retrofit existing homes. It also contemplates temporary restrictions on the massive purchase of single-family homes by large institutional investors.

Conservative pushback against temporary CBDC ban and limits on big investors

Although the Senate gave the bill strong bipartisan support, some conservative Republicans in the House strongly oppose a provision that would only temporarily ban the creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) until 2030, instead calling for a permanent ban, according to The Hill.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna(R-Fla.) said a couple of months ago: "Like it doesn’t matter where you are on the political spectrum. You never want to have the government be able to just shut off your access to financials, et cetera."

Others criticize limitations on institutional investors. "When is it constitutional for us as a government to tell a business when they take the risk, they go out, they build something, that we’re going to take away your right to do with it, whatever you are legally able to do with it?" Rep. Richard McCormick (R-Ga.) told The Hill in March. "That is unconstitutional."