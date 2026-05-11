LIVE | Oil prices skyrocket as Iran threatens new attacks after Trump rejects latest offer

An F-35B Lighting II prepares to take off from the USS Tripoli in the Strait of Hormuz. NAVCENT Public Affairs .

Published by Israel Duro 11 de mayo, 2026

Swords were once again drawn after Donald Trump called Tehran's latest offer to end the conflict "totally unacceptable." The president warned that the ayatollahs "won't be laughing much longer" after failing to include their nuclear program as one of the points in negotiations to reach peace.

From Tehran, they threatened new attacks and warned France and the United Kingdom that they would be targets without continuing to deploy ships in the Gulf to guarantee passage through the Strait of Hormuz with the United States. On Sunday, several of Iran's neighbors reported being victims of attacks.

For his part, Benjamin Netanyahu warned that "the war is not over because there is still nuclear material, enriched uranium, that has to be removed from Iran." In addition, Israel announced that a soldier was killed following a Hezbollah drone strike near the Lebanese border.

A situation that again sent crude oil prices soaring, with Brent clearly above $100 a barrel ($103.8), and West Texas International (WTI), flirting dangerously with that barrier ($97.44).

The times correspond to Eastern Time (ET).

06:05 am. Crude oil soars on fears of a reschedule after Trump rejects Iranian offer 11:55 11/05/2026 12:30 11/05/2026 Oil prices rose sharply again after Donald Trump rejected the latest Iranian proposal and crossed threats of further attacks.



The barrel of Brent consolidated above the $100 barrier, reaching $103.8 at the start of the European trading day, while WTI hovered around that line after rising to $97.8.

05:08 am. Iran demanded in its offer "an end to the war," "the lifting of the blockade," the "release of assets" withheld as sanctions and threatened new attacks on U.S. ships 11:48 11/05/2026 12:30 11/05/2026 Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai, said Monday that his country has called for "an end to the war in the region," the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade and the "release of assets belonging to the Iranian people."



In addition, the document warned that Tehran will not accept conditions that imply surrender and stressed that it will respond "strongly and decisively" to any new U.S. attack against Iranian vessels or interests in the region.

04:56 am Trump claims he would only need "two weeks" to strike every remaining target in Iran if hostilities were to resume 11:46 11/05/2026 12:30 11/05/2026 U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday that he would only need two weeks to attack "every single remaining target" in Iran, adding that the Islamic republic is already defeated "militarily."



In statements to independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson, taped last week, the president again called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as a "paper tiger" and accused Washington's allies of failing to assist him in the campaign against Tehran: "They weren't there to help."

04:35 am. Netanyahu: "The war is not over" 11:45 11/05/2026 12:30 11/05/2026 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview that Iran's enriched uranium must be "removed" before the U.S.-Israeli war against the Islamic republic can be called over.



"It's not over, because there is still nuclear material, enriched uranium, that has to be removed from Iran," he said.

04:18 am Iran hanged an "elite student" accused of spying for U.S. and Mossad 11:45 11/05/2026 12:30 11/05/2026 Iran announced it had executed a man suspected of spying for the Israeli and U.S. secret services, the latest in a series of executions since the start of the war unleashed by Israel and the United States.



Erfan Shakourzadeh "was hanged for collaborating with the U.S. intelligence services and the Mossad," wrote Mizan, the judiciary's press.

03:56 am Israeli soldier "fell in combat" near Lebanon border 11:36 11/05/2026 12:30 11/05/2026 An Israeli soldier was killed Sunday near the border with Lebanon, where fighting continues with the pro-Iranian terrorist group Hezbollah despite a ceasefire, the Israeli military announced Monday.



NCO Alexander Glovanyov, 47, "fell in combat," it specified.

03:02 am France and U.K. convene 40 countries to discuss a mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz 11:34 11/05/2026 12:30 11/05/2026 France and the United Kingdom announced that their defense ministers will co-chair a meeting on Tuesday with their counterparts from some 40 countries willing to contribute to a mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz.



Iran reacted by warning that there will be a "decisive and immediate response" from its military in case of deployment in the Strait of Hormuz.

02:33 am Trump to press Xi on Iran at their meeting this week 11:33 11/05/2026 12:17 11/05/2026 President Donald Trump will press his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Iran when he visits Beijing, a senior U.S. official said.