Colombia: woman arrested in connection with attack on Miguel Uribe

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de junio, 2025

Authorities reported Sunday the arrest in southern Colombia of a woman implicated in the shooting attack against presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe, who remains in critical condition. The information was confirmed by the Colombian Prosecutor's Office.

The 39-year-old senator was shot three times a week ago, two of them in the head, during an event with supporters in Bogota. The alleged gunman, a 15-year-old teenager, and an accomplice who participated in the logistics of the attack, had already been arrested.

"The Attorney General's Office presented before a judge of control of guarantees Katerine Andrea Martínez Martínez, who would have participated in the planning of the armed attack against senator and presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay, occurred last June 7 in Bogota," wrote the Prosecutor General's Office in its X account.

In that sense, the authorities explained that the woman was charged with the crimes of attempted aggravated homicide; manufacture, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts and ammunition; and use of minors in the commission of crimes.

"The charges were not accepted. The hearing for the request for a security measure against the defendant will be held next Tuesday, June 17," said the Prosecutor's Office.

The Colombian newspaper El Tiempo had already anticipated that the woman, known as Gabriela, is a fundamental piece within the criminal network, which would make it possible to reach the intellectual authors of the attack. On Saturday, June 14, in the afternoon, her capture took place in Florencia (Caqueta).

Thousands of people march for Miguel Uribe Thousands of people marched in the main cities of Colombia this Sunday in repulse of the attack against presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe, hospitalized in intensive care.



Thousands of people filled streets and squares with white t-shirts and Colombian flags for peace.





The other arrests

The other two detainees, heavily guarded in a prosecutor's bunker, have been charged with homicide and carrying weapons.

The minor, identified as the alleged gunman, pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday. According to a Saturday report in the magazine Semana, she said he was offered 20 million pesos (more than $4,800) to kill the politician.