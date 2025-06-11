Attack against Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay: the details that don't add up

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de junio, 2025

As Colombian right-wing senator Miguel Uribe Turbay fights for his life at the Fundación Santa Fe clinic in Bogotá after being shot three times on Saturday, investigators remain uncertain about the true masterminds behind the hit-and-run attack.

Although a significant part of the process has already concluded — including the preparatory hearings and the formal charges against the 14-year-old suspect — several key details remain unresolved. These include the analysis of the firearm recovered by forensic experts, the nature of the senator’s wounds, and the identification of the masterminds behind the attack.

Many doubts, little evidence

The prosecutor's office reiterated the importance of determining the exact circumstances — including the manner, time, and location — of the violent attack on the presidential pre-candidate, as this could provide clues about other possible individuals involved.

Another unresolved detail that could shift the course of the investigation is whether a second weapon was used in the attack on the pre-candidate, in addition to the one that was recovered.

The attorney general herself, Luz Adriana Camargo, warned that, at this time, "it has not been possible to establish whether the wounds on the body of Senator Miguel Uribe correspond to or were the result of the shots fired by the same firearm." The politician took two bullets to the head and one in his left leg.

The phone belonging to the alleged shooter went missing from the crime scene and is currently not in legal custody.

Petro blames international mafia

Following the attack on Uribe, leftist President Gustavo Petro stated on X that he had "very strong indications" about those truly behind the crime.

"So far and only as a hypothesis, but with very strong indications that have reached very high leaders of the opposition and us, is that the author of the attack would be the mafia with international seat," the president wrote as part of a lengthy message.

He also claimed that the weapon used by the alleged assassin does not match the origin reported by some media outlets, and called the reports about a chat found on the minor’s phone "an absolute lie," stating instead that the conversation was related to a gang from Medellín planning a robbery that same day.

Despite these developments, Miguel Uribe Turbay’s condition remains extremely serious, and his prognosis is guarded. Medical specialists continue to take all possible measures to mitigate the damage caused by his injuries.

Uribe Turbay remains in critical condition at the Santa Fe Foundation, where he underwent two complex cerebrovascular surgeries on Saturday night after being transferred from the Medicentro Clinic, where doctors initially managed to stabilize him.

According to the latest medical report released Wednesday morning, the Democratic Center Party pre-candidate is showing some neurological improvement, evidenced by a reduction in cerebral edema. He is also experiencing signs of hemodynamic stabilization, doctors said.

Custody and change of name for the alleged hitman

Investigators have confirmed that the minor who attacked Miguel Uribe Turbay, along with his family, will be included in the Prosecutor’s Office witness protection program. They will receive relocation assistance, ongoing support, and even a legal name change.

The teenager, whose exact age has not been disclosed, has already given a statement as part of the investigation. In a recorded video, he claims that “the pot” ordered the attack.

The minor pleaded "not guilty" to the crime of "attempted murder"

The main suspect in the shooting of the Colombian presidential candidate last Saturday has pleaded “innocent” to the attempted homicide charge brought against him by the Prosecutor’s Office, a source from the institution told AFP.

The teenager is also charged with "carrying and manufacturing weapons." Due to his age, he could be sentenced to eight years behind bars if he is found guilty.