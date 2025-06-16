'It's possible': Trump assured that the US could get involved in the armed conflict between Israel and Iran

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de junio, 2025

US President Donald Trump commented on Sunday that the United States could get involved in the armed conflict between Israel and Iran, even assuring that he would be "open" to Russian President Vladimir Putin helping as a mediator. "It’s possible we could get involved" in the ongoing battle, Trump said in an off-camera interview with ABC News chief political correspondent Rachel Scott, to whom he also remarked that his administration is "not at this moment," engaging in any military action.

Likewise, the Republican leader told Scott that the talks on Iran's nuclear program were still ongoing and that the Shiite regime would be at this moment more inclined to reach an agreement due to the massive Israeli attacks, which began just over a week ago, with the Israeli government justifying the bombing of several Iranian nuclear plants by assuring that Iran was close to developing nuclear weapons, which would represent a real threat to the existence of the Jewish nation.

"There's no deadline"

When asked about the existence of a deadline for the Iranian regime to sit down and negotiate a nuclear deal with the United States, Trump told the ABC News reporter, "No, there’s no deadline." However, Trump assured that, even though the current situation was delicate as it was an armed conflict with Israel, the Iranians have not only continued to show interest in reaching an agreement with the Republican administration, but would even want to reach this agreement as soon as possible. "But they are talking. They’d like to make a deal. They’re talking. They continue to talk," Trump commented.

Similarly, Trump assured that the confrontation currently occurring between Iran and Israel had to happen to push the negotiations, further arguing that such a warlike conflict "may have accelerated" the possibility of reaching an agreement between the White House and the Shiite regime.