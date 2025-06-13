Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de junio, 2025

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals of the States temporarily blocked Thursday the order of a federal judge that ordered the U.S. president Donald Trump return control of the National Guard to the state of California, after the conservative leader deployed them following violent demonstrations in Los Angeles. In a statement, the court notified that it would hold a hearing on the case next June 17.

In a statement, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer explained that he ordered the temporary restraint after determining that the deployment of the security force was illegal by violating not only the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution but also the limits of the president's legal authority. While the White House did not issue any comment on the ruling, the federal government immediately filed an appeal with the Ninth Circuit court.

Breyer also explained that the Republican presidentexceeded his powers by ordering the deployment of nearly 4,000 law enforcement personnelin the city of Los Angeles, following massive demonstrations that have taken place in that metropolis since last Friday in protest to raids of illegal immigrants executed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials. The order was originally to go into effect Friday during the noon hour.

Lawsuits by Newsom and the state of California.

Breyer's decision came shortly after California Governor Gavin Newsom filed a lawsuit to block the deployment of the National Guard against his will. Following his lawsuit, the state of California itself filed an emergency motion in which it formally asked Judge Breyer to prevent the security force from assisting in the roundup of illegal immigrantsthat ICE had executed, arguing that such intervention would only increase tensions, adding that it would result in further civil unrest.

The Trump Administration immediately called such a lawsuit a "crass political stunt endangering American lives". However, Justice Breyer ruled in a sweeping ruling that the Republican president activated the National Guard illegally from the outset.

The federal government's lawyer, Brett Shumate, asserted that the president had committed no illegal act after informing the general in charge of the troops of his decision to deploy the National Guard, an action before which Shumate asserted Trump would have the authority to invoke.