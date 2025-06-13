World calls for "restraint" after Israel's strike against the Iranian regime

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de junio, 2025

Israel launched a preemptive strike in the early hours of Friday against some 100 targets in Iran, including military and nuclear program facilities. During the offensive, senior political and military commanders were killed, among them the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, and the Chief of the General Staff, Mohamed Bagheri.

Leaders around the world have reacted to the attacks, calling for a de-escalation of tensions and citing the Israeli offensive as "deeply alarming," while others back Israel's right to defend itself.

U.S.: "Iran should not attack U.S. interests or personnel"

Trump told Fox News that he was briefed on Israel's operation prior to its launch, while stressing that the Islamic Republic "cannot have a nuclear bomb."

"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we hope to go back to the negotiating table. We'll see," the Republican said.

Fox News also reported that "Trump stressed that the United States is ready to defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates."

For his part, Marco Rubio stated, "The United States was not involved in the attacks against Iran and our top priority is to protect U.S. forces in the region."

"Let me be clear: Iran must not attack U.S. interests or personnel," the secretary of state said.

Likewise, Trump on Friday urged Iran to "come to an agreement" and warned that otherwise there will be more "death and destruction."

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this carnage, with even more brutal attacks planned next, end," Trump stated on his Truth Social platform.

"Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left? DO IT, BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE," he added.

China "opposes any violation of the sovereignty" of Iran

The regime of Xi Jinping has said it is deeply concerned about Israeli attacks on Iran and urged de-escalation in favor of regional peace and stability, Lin Jian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, said Friday.

"China opposes any violation of Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and opposes any escalation of tensions and expansion of conflicts. A sudden escalation of regional tensions is not in the interests of either side," Lin told a regular press briefing.

According to the official, China is willing to play a constructive role to ease the situation.

EU calls for "restraint" from all sides

On Friday, the head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas called for "restraint."

"The situation in the Middle East is dangerous. I urge all parties to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation," the top diplomat said on the X social network.

For her part, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X that the situation in the Middle East is "deeply alarming."

"Europe urges all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, immediately reduce tension and refrain from retaliation," the official asserted.

"A diplomatic solution is now more urgent than ever, for the sake of regional stability and global security," she said.

Germany and France

The head of the German government, Friedrich Merz, urged both sides to avoid "any further escalation" that could "destabilize the entire region," while stressing "Israel's right to defend itself."

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called for "restraint" and for "all diplomatic channels to be mobilized to de-escalate tensions."

UK shows concern

"Reports of these attacks are worrying, and we urge all parties to step back and urgently de-escalate tensions. Escalation serves no one in the region," stated the prime minister, Keir Starmer.

Russia calls attacks "unacceptable"

The Russian foreign ministry denounced Israel's attacks, which it called "unacceptable", and said Iran had done nothing to provoke them.

The UN condemns "any military escalation in the Middle East

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israel and Iran to "show the utmost restraint."

Guterres condemned "any military escalation in the Middle East" and said he was "particularly concerned" about Israel's attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, in the words of one of his spokesmen.

IAEA: nuclear facilities "must never be attacked"

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said Friday that nuclear facilities "must never be attacked" and called on "all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation" following Israeli strikes against Iran.

"Any military action that jeopardizes the security of nuclear facilities carries grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region and beyond," he said in a statement, picked up by AFP.