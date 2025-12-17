Washington deploys military to Ecuador's Manta port as part of counter-narcotics efforts

Published by Diane Hernández 17 de diciembre, 2025

Washington began deploying military personnel to the Ecuadorian port of Manta on Wednesday.in the southwest of the country, as part of a joint operation aimed at combating drug trafficking in one of the main drug corridors in the Pacific, authorities from both countries reported.

The U.S. embassy in Quito confirmed the arrival of U.S. Air Force personnel for a temporary mission coordinated with the Ecuadorian Air Force, aimed at strengthening intelligence gathering and operational capabilities against organized crime. Neither the number of military personnel nor the duration of the operation were specified.

President Daniel Noboa supported the initiative and pointed out that the cooperation will allow authorities to identify and dismantle drug trafficking routes, as well as confront criminal organizations that threaten the country's security. Ecuador is considered a key ally of Washington in the region in security matters.

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Defense indicated that in recent days U.S. aircraft carrying military equipment arrived in the country under cooperation agreements in force since 2023, reported the AFP.