Lula announces he will veto law reducing Bolsonaro's prison sentence

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de diciembre, 2025

(AFP) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that he will veto a law passed by the Brazilian Congress that could reduce the 27-year prison sentence of former President Jair Bolsonaro for plotting a coup.

"When it reaches my desk, I will veto it," Lula said at a press conference in Brasilia, the day after the Senate gave the green light to the measure. However, the veto from the left-wing leader could later be overruled by the Congress, which has a conservative majority.

Bolsonaro was sentenced in September by the supreme court to 27 years in prison for allegedly trying to prevent Lula from coming to power in 2022.

With the new rule, his effective prison time, currently calculated by the justice system until 2033, could be reduced to just over two years.

The bill was surprisingly processed in one week by both chambers of Congress, just before the Christmas recess. The initiative benefits Brazil's biggest right-wing leader, 70 years old, incarcerated since late November in federal police quarters in Brasilia.

But it may also grant conditional release to more than a hundred Bolsonaro followers imprisoned for the Jan. 8, 2023, uprising in Brasília, a week after Lula's inauguration.