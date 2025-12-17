"The regime uses Nazi techniques against its prisoners": former political prisoner of Maduro revealed in Fierce Talks details of his kidnapping

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 16 de diciembre, 2025

In her new episode of Fierce Talks, journalist Karina Yapor interviewed former Venezuelan politician José Pereira, who was one of the leaders of CITGO kidnapped by the regime of the socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and lived years of torture and imprisonment under that tyranny. During the interview, Pereira revealed some details of the hell he suffered, as well as how the Venezuelan dictatorship acts against those it considers a threat.

"I was making a presentation at an event with more than a thousand people, they were planning to do a show, but the people who were with me who realized it, asked to take us to a private room. Then a general from the DGCIM arrived and told us that we were being detained for being spies. And the situation was very picturesque because we were just there and at that moment Maduro was announcing the arrest of six American spies on national television, in other words, everything was coordinated. That was the beginning of my nightmare for the next five years. [...] The regime uses Nazi techniques, one is that they don't allow you to look them in the eye, if you do they punish you", Pereira said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.