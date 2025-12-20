Voz media US Voz.us
DOJ Appeals Dismissal of Cases Against James Comey and Letitia James

The appeals by the DOJ come after weeks of unsuccessful efforts by prosecutors to revive the cases through other avenues.

Comey was fired by Trump in May 2017/ Brenden Smialowski

Luis Francisco Orozco

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday appealed the dismissal of the cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey after the prosecutions against those figures were quashed after U.S. District Court Judge Cameron Currie ruled last month that the attorney chosen by the president's administration Donald Trump to head the office charged with prosecuting them, Lindsey Halligan, had been unlawfully appointed.

The appeals by the DOJ come after weeks of unsuccessful efforts by prosecutors to revive the cases through other avenues. Two federal grand juries, in separate Virginia courts, declined to re-indict James, and a key figure in the Comey prosecution successfully blocked prosecutors from accessing his emails and data, which were critical to the charges facing the former FBI director.

Court documents filed this week further revealed that federal prosecutors tried to convince a grand jury to add a third felony charge to the second failed attempt to indict James last week, but failed. Both the former FBI director and the New York attorney general have repeatedly denied wrongdoing and have even gone so far as to call the charges against them a selective and vindictive prosecution driven by Trump.

The Trump administration last week submitted Halligan's formal nomination to the Senate Judiciary Committee without further publicity. While the upper chamber's approval would make his tenure as the top district attorney permanent, Democratic senators from Virginia expressed skepticism about his suitability.

What were Comey and James charged with?

Comey was indicted in late September on charges that he lied to Congress in 2020 during a hearing related to the FBI's investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign's contacts with Russia. James, meanwhile, was charged with mortgage fraud related to a property she purchased in Virginia. Both pleaded not guilty and noted that they were charged by Halligan just days after Trump demanded that his Justice Department quickly bring charges against his political opponents.

