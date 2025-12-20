U.S. executes airstrikes and long-range strikes against ISIS in Syria in response to attack that left three Americans dead

Trump, Hegseth and Caine salute at ceremony for the return of the remains of the downed Americans AFP

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 19 de diciembre, 2025

The United States launched a military offensive against Islamic State (ISIS) positions in Syria, in direct retaliation for the attack on December 13 in the city of Palmyra, which left three Americans dead - two Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter - and at least three others wounded.

The attack was confirmed by the War Department and publicly announced by President Donald Trump, who assured that his Administration was making good on its promise to respond to those responsible for the attack with "serious" retaliation.

"United States is inflicting very serious retaliation, just as I promised, on the murderous terrorists responsible," Trump tweeted. "We are striking very strongly against ISIS strongholds in Syria, a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIS can be eradicated."

The offensive -dubbed Operation Hawkeye Strike-was also detailed by the secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, who confirmed that U.S. forces struck fighters, infrastructure and weapons depots of the jihadist group at multiple points in the center of the country.

"This is not the beginning of a war; it is a declaration of vengeance," Hegseth said, stressing that the United States will "never hesitate or back down" when it comes to defending its citizens and soldiers.

Hegseth further warned that any actor who attacks Americans, "anywhere in the world," will be pursued and eliminated.

Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria.



This is not the beginning of a war — it is a… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) December 19, 2025

According to military sources quoted by NBC News, the operation included the use of A-10 aircraft, F-16 fighters, Apache helicopters and HIMARS multiple launch systems, with additional support from Jordanian F-16 fighters. The objective, sources described, was to strike areas where ISIS attempts to reconstitute itself and degrade its operational capability through airstrikes and long-range fire.

The attack that triggered the U.S. offensive took place in Palmyra, a strategic area in central Syria that remains highly unstable and partially out of the Syrian government's full control. According to the Pentagon, the U.S. victims were participating in a mission to "contact key leaders" in support of ongoing counterterrorism operations. The attacker was subsequently shot down by allied forces.

From the White House, deputy press secretary Anna Kelly maintained that Trump "told the world that the United States would retaliate for the killing of our heroes by ISIS in Syria, and he is delivering on that promise."

So far, the War Department has not released an official casualty toll following the strikes. However, Hegseth assured that the operation caused the death of "many" enemy fighters and made clear that the actions will continue as long as the ISIS threat in the region persists.