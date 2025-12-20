Trump administration eliminated more than 600 regulations in one year, generating billions in savings

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump moved forward this year with a sweeping offensive to reduce federal regulation, eliminating more than 600 rules and approving just five new ones, according to information obtained by Fox News Digital. The initiative is part of a deliberate effort to diminish bureaucracy and reverse the regulatory growth registered during the previous administration.

Since taking office, one of Trump's priorities has been deregulation. In January, he signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to eliminate ten regulations for every new one implemented, setting a clear goal to reduce the regulatory burden at the federal level.

A reduction that exceeds the presidential target

According to data from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), federal agencies submitted more than 1,300 regulatory proposals to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) in 2025. That process resulted in a total of 646 deregulatory actions during the current fiscal year, far exceeding the goal set by the White House.

The economic impact of these measures has been significant. OMB estimates that the deregulatory actions implemented in FY 2025 generated net cost savings of $211.8 billion, a figure that equates to more than $600 for every American.

OMB Director Russ Vought defended the program's scope in statements to Fox News Digital. He stated that the deregulatory agenda pushed by Trump is the most ambitious in the country's history and assured that the government far exceeded the goal of reducing regulations set by the presidential executive order. Vought added that, in less than a year, the administration already achieved more savings than during the four years of Trump's previous term.

Most of the deregulatory actions were concentrated in the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Homeland Security.