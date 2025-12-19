Putin says Russia may suspend Election Day attacks if Ukraine decides to hold polls
"We are ready to study how to ensure security during the elections in Ukraine. At least, to refrain from launching in-depth attacks," the Russian leader said during his annual press conference in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Friday that if Ukraine holds presidential election, it could order the suspension of long-range missile launches and drone bombings during voting day.
"We are ready to study how to ensure security during the elections in Ukraine. At least, to refrain from launching in-depth attacks on Election Day," Putin said during his annual press conference at Moscow.
On the other hand, the president maintained that the end of the war depends on Kiev and its Western allies, while denying Russia's responsibility for the origins of the conflict.
Russian invasion moves forward
The Russian president also welcomed the latest territorial advances in Ukraine. "Our troops are advancing along the entire line of contact," and "I am sure that before the end of the year, we will see new successes," Putin asserted at the event, broadcast on television.
The Russian leader made the remarks as the United States and the Europeans continue to move diplomatically to find a way out of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin believes Russia did not start the war
According to the Kremlin leader, when it comes to ending the feud, "the ball is entirely in the court of our Western rivals, starting with the leader of the Kiev regime and his European backers."
He added that the Russians do not consider themselves "responsible for the death of people, because it was not us who started this war," he said.
Russian forces accelerated their conquests in Ukraine this year, and control about 19% of the territory, including the Crimea peninsula, annexed in 2014.
Ukraine announces it received over 1,000 bodies from Russia
"Repatriations have been carried out: 1,003 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen," the Ukrainian center in charge of prisoners of war reported on Telegram.
The exchanges of remains of dead soldiers and prisoners of war constitute the only areas of cooperation between the two sides, almost four years after the beginning of the Russian invasion.