Putin says Russia may suspend Election Day attacks if Ukraine decides to hold polls

Published by Carlos Dominguez 19 de diciembre, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Friday that if Ukraine holds presidential election, it could order the suspension of long-range missile launches and drone bombings during voting day.

"We are ready to study how to ensure security during the elections in Ukraine. At least, to refrain from launching in-depth attacks on Election Day," Putin said during his annual press conference at Moscow.

On the other hand, the president maintained that the end of the war depends on Kiev and its Western allies, while denying Russia's responsibility for the origins of the conflict.

Russian invasion moves forward

The Russian president also welcomed the latest territorial advances in Ukraine. "Our troops are advancing along the entire line of contact," and "I am sure that before the end of the year, we will see new successes," Putin asserted at the event, broadcast on television.

The Russian leader made the remarks as the United States and the Europeans continue to move diplomatically to find a way out of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Putin believes Russia did not start the war

According to the Kremlin leader, when it comes to ending the feud, "the ball is entirely in the court of our Western rivals, starting with the leader of the Kiev regime and his European backers."

He added that the Russians do not consider themselves "responsible for the death of people, because it was not us who started this war," he said.

Russian forces accelerated their conquests in Ukraine this year, and control about 19% of the territory, including the Crimea peninsula, annexed in 2014.