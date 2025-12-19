U.S. forces neutralize two more narco-trawlers in Eastern Pacific

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de diciembre, 2025

The U.S. Southern Command announced Thursday that the Administration of President Donald Trump conducted two new lethal strikes against drug trafficking vessels in the Eastern Pacific, adding that five suspected narco-terrorists were neutralized and that no members of the U.S. military were injured during the operation. While the command stressed that the narco-traffickers were allegedly part of narco-terrorist groups, it did not specify exactly which ones they belonged to.

"On Dec. 18, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted lethal kinetic strikes on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters. Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking operations. A total of five male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions - three in the first vessel and two in the second vessel. No U.S. military forces were harmed," the Southern Command said through its official X account.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after U.S. forces announced the attack on another narco-trafficking vessel in the Pacific, which left four suspected narco-terrorists down. With Thursday's announcement, bombings against narco-boats have now left more than 100 dead, as part of a counternarcotics operation deployed by Trump last September that has focused primarily on the narco-terrorist organizations Tren de Aragua and the Cartel of the Suns, which are commanded by Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro, according to numerous investigations by U.S. authorities.