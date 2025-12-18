Security expert Hugo Achá on Trump's oil blockade of Maduro: "The dictatorships of Cuba and Venezuela don't have much time left"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de diciembre, 2025

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst and security and defense expert Hugo Achá on the newscast about the decision of the Administration of President Donald Trump to designate the regime of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro as a terrorist organization, as well as to block oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuela.

"The criminal organization that usurps power in Venezuela is one and the same, there is no difference between the regime in Caracas and the Cartel of the Suns. [...] Venezuela is not simply a regional or hemispheric problem, it is part of a global strategic equation. The illicit cycle and the economics it generates has allowed the enemies of the United States to compensate for disadvantages in the strategic framework. [...] Neither Caracas nor Havana have much time or room for maneuver", said Achá.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.