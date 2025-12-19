Taiwan: At least three killed and five injured in mass stabbing in Taipei

Published by Carlos Dominguez 19 de diciembre, 2025

A series of coordinated stabbings in and around the Taipei subway caused the deaths of at least three people and injured about six others.

The suspect used smoke grenades to create chaos before attacking and later died while fleeing from police.

It is unclear how the assailant, allegedly a man in his 20s, got to the rooftop of a building from where he jumped to evade arrest.

"A deliberate act"

Taiwan's Prime Minister, Cho Jung-tai, declared that the attacks on stations in Taipei and Zhongshan were "a deliberate act," although the motive has remained unclear, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

Cho also said the suspect wore a mask and threw "five or six gasoline bombs or smoke grenades" at Taipei's main station.

The suspected attacker had a criminal record and outstanding warrants, and his home has been searched, Cho told reporters.

"We will investigate his background and associated relationships to understand his motives and determine if there are other connected factors," he added, identifying the man only by his surname, Chang.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said the government would tighten security and quickly investigate the case to ensure public safety.

DEVELOPING NEWS…