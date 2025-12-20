Epstein scandal: DOJ releases new files with compromising photos of Bill Clinton and several celebrities

Bill Clinton was one of the most prominent speakers on the third day of the DNC/ Saul LoebAFP

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de diciembre, 2025

The Justice Department on Friday released a long-awaited batch of files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, just hours before a deadline set by a law signed by President Donald Trump in November. Despite this, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that not all of the Epstein files would not be released by the deadline and detailed that the documents would be released in the coming weeks. "I expect that we're going to be releasing more documents over the next few weeks, so several hundred thousand today and, over the next few weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more," Blanche said during an interview with Fox News.

In the face of this development, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee accused both Trump and the DOJ of "violating federal law," arguing that the Epstein Records Transparency Act, which passed both houses of Congress and was signed by the president last month, requires the government to release any and all documents - with exceptions such as personal information - by Dec. 19. The DOJ uploaded the records, documents and photographs from this first batch to an "Epstein Library" on its website.

The released files show numerous photos of Bill Clinton

The files the DOJ uploaded to the library were four data sets of information, which include not only court documents, but also photographs, grand jury testimony and transcripts of various interviews, including those related to Epstein's right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell. These documents also include videos from inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center - where Epstein was held after his arrest - from the day of his death. Also in the files are numerous images of sex toys, a photographic lineup with the sex offender, brochures from a Miami strip club and several photos of what appear to be women whose faces were censored by the DOJ.

A striking detail from the files the agency uploaded were vseveral photos where Epstein can be seen next to the late pop star Michael Jackson, who shortly before his death had been acquitted of several counts of child molestation. But, far from being the only celebrity to appear with the sex offender in the files revealed Friday by the DOJ, the truth is that in these also appeared comedian Chris Tucker, billionaire Richard Branson, singer Diana Ross and actor Kevin Spacey, of whom it had been revealed in 2024 that he had traveled with Epstein to the African continent.

However, the figure that stands out most in this first batch released by the DOJ is undoubtedly that of former Democratic president Bill Clinton, who appears in numerous photographs, several of which are extremely compromising showing himself partially naked in a Jacuzzi and even with several young women in the company of Epstein. At this point, it is worth noting that in these photographs the agency covered the faces of the women, so it is unknown whether they are some of the victims of the sex offender.

While Clinton and Epstein used to move in the same social circles in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and although several media outlets had already revealed the relationship between the two, the truth is that the former Democratic president has not been accused of wrongdoing by survivors of Epstein's abuse and has denied any knowledge of the late financier's sex crimes.