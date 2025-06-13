Iran confirms the death of six scientists and several high-ranking military officials, launches 100 drones against Israel

Published by Israel Duro 13 de junio, 2025

Iran confirmed the deaths of several of its most senior military personnel in an attack by Israel, as well as the deaths of at least six of its top nuclear scientists. The Iranian regime acknowledged that the overnight bombings succeeded in wiping out the head of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hosein Salami, and the senior commander, Gholam Ali Rashid. According to state television in Tehran, the chief of the general staff, Mohamed Bagheri, was also killed. A "strong response" was promised from Tehran, and the Israel Defense Forces announced that they are preparing to defend against an initial strike of 100 drones.

The operation, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, mobilized 200 fighter jets, which launched strikes against some 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear and military facilities and the capital Tehran. Iran defended its right to respond, and its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, warned that "the Zionist regime has imposed a bitter and painful fate on itself, and it will certainly receive it." The Israeli military indicated that Iran has already launched some 100 drones toward its territory, which it was trying to intercept, according to military spokesman Effie Defrin.

"We struck at the heart of the Iranian nuclear enrichment program"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that these attacks were carried out "successfully" and will continue "as many days as necessary." The leader specified that they were attacked, "with surgical precision" the nuclear facilities of Natanz, where Iranian state-run television reported that explosions were heard.

"We struck at the heart of the Iranian nuclear enrichment program. We struck the main Iranian nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz," Netanyahu declared. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that the Natanz site was hit by the attack, although it assured that it has not observed an increase in radiation levels in the area, AFP reports. Tehran noted that its oil refineries were not affected.

Israel, Iran and Jordan close their airspace

Iran suspended flights from the capital's international airport and closed its airspace following the bombings. Israel also closed its airspace, and Jordan announced it would do the same.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the declaration of a state of emergency in the face of an imminent Iranian response. "Iran is more determined than ever to realize its vision of destroying Israel," he said.

"The armed forces will certainly respond to this Zionist attack," said Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the general staff of Tehran's military. "The world now has a better understanding of Iran's insistence on its right to enrich [uranium], to nuclear technology and missile power," the Islamic Republic asserted.

Trump convenes National Security Council

Trump convened his national security council for Friday following the Israeli action, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Iran to refrain from attacking U.S. bases in the Middle East.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres urged "maximum restraint" on the parties following the attacks. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also called for "urgent de-escalation of tensions."

Confusion in Iranian media about the consequences of the attack

Iranian state-funded television reported that residential buildings in Tehran were hit and that "several people" were killed, including women and children. Hours later, the network indicated that 50 civilians were wounded in the attacks, without mentioning any deaths.

Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir acknowledged that "the Iranian regime will try to attack us in response, the expected toll will be different from what we are used to." Zamir called the attacks "a historic campaign like no other."

Israeli intelligence warns: "Iran's nuclear program is reaching the point of no return"

The Israeli military revealed Friday that intelligence it has gathered shows that the Islamic Republic is approaching the "point of no return" with its nuclear program. According to that information, "the convergence of the Iranian regime's efforts to produce thousands of kilograms of enriched uranium, coupled with decentralized and fortified uranium enrichment sites, allow the Iranian regime to enrich uranium to military levels, enabling it to obtain a nuclear weapon in a short period of time," the military said.

A U.S. official told AFP on condition of anonymity that Washington still wants to hold talks on the nuclear program with Iran scheduled for Sunday in Oman despite the attacks.