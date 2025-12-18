Australia: Seven men arrested for planning 'violent act' days after Bondi attack

Published by Diane Hernández 18 de diciembre, 2025

Australian police on Thursday arrested seven men in Sydney after receiving reports that they were planning a "violent act" in the city, hit by the recent antisemitic attack on Bondi Beach, one of the most popular beaches in Australia.

"At this time, police have not identified any connections to the ongoing police investigations into the Bondi terrorist attack," the New South Wales State Police said in a statement.

It added that special tactics officers intercepted two vehicles, after receiving information "that a violent act is possibly being planned."

The officers searched several men, who were lying on the road with their hands tied behind their backs, according to images obtained by local media.

One of the suspects appeared to be bleeding from a cut on his head.

A police vehicle also rammed a small car driven by the suspects to stop them, AFP said.