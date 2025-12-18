Australia: Seven men arrested for planning 'violent act' days after Bondi attack
Police officers searched several suspects, who were laid out on the road with their hands tied behind their backs, according to images obtained by local press.
Australian police on Thursday arrested seven men in Sydney after receiving reports that they were planning a "violent act" in the city, hit by the recent antisemitic attack on Bondi Beach, one of the most popular beaches in Australia.
"At this time, police have not identified any connections to the ongoing police investigations into the Bondi terrorist attack," the New South Wales State Police said in a statement.
It added that special tactics officers intercepted two vehicles, after receiving information "that a violent act is possibly being planned."
One of the suspects appeared to be bleeding from a cut on his head.
A police vehicle also rammed a small car driven by the suspects to stop them, AFP said.
Details of the deadly attack in Bondi
The toll was devastating: 15 people killed, at least 29 hospitalized, six in critical condition, six in critical but stable condition and 13 stable, and two police officers shot and wounded. According to police, the total number of injured exceeds 40 people. The attack is already considered the second worst mass shooting in the country's history, behind only the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.
After an exchange of fire with security forces, Sajid Akram was shot dead, while Naveed Akram was wounded and remains hospitalized in police custody.