Trump nominates Gen. Francis Donovan to head Southern Command

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de diciembre, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Lt. Gen. Francis Donovan, currently deputy commander of Special Operations Command, to head the Southern Commandof the U.S. military, responsible for U.S. forces in Latin America. The nomination follows the early retirement of Admiral Alvin Holsey, who left the post two years ahead of schedule.

The decision comes amid growing tensions in the region, marked by recent incidents related to Venezuela and narco-trafficking operations.

Early retirement amid regional tension

Holsey formalized his retirement during a ceremony held last Friday in Miami. His departure coincided with last week's seizure of an oil tanker amid tensions with Venezuela, as well as nearly 30 deadly attacks on vessels allegedly linked to drug trafficking.

Frictions with the Department of Defense

Three U.S. officials and two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Holsey was removed from the post by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Two of those sources noted that the secretary had expressed frustration with the Southern Command as it sought to relax U.S. military operations and planning in the region.

Change of command pending formalization.

Donovan's nomination follows Holsey's early departure. The handover must now follow the appropriate formal procedures before the new commander can officially take office.