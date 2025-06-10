The councilman of Bogota, Andres Barrios, assured that the attack against Miguel Uribe was also an attack "against democracy in Colombia"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de junio, 2025

On Voz News, executive producer Karina Yapor interviewed Bogota councilman Andres Barrios about the health condition of senator and presidential pre-candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay, who was shot after being the victim of an attack last Saturday in the La Modelia neighborhood in the district of Fontibón in the Colombian capital. During the interview, Barrios spoke about the difficult moment the South American country is going through and all the details about the serious incident of which one of the most important figures of the Colombian right wing was victim.

"We are living very difficult times in Colombia [...] This is not only an attempt against Miguel but against democracy in Colombia. It is regrettable that his life has not been protected, that is why I, from the national media, request the head of the director of the National Protection Unit, since it seems to me that it makes no sense and it is nonsense that this gentleman is still in office", commented Barrios.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.