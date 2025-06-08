Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe successfully undergoes first operation after shooting

Published by Israel Duro 8 de junio, 2025

Colombia’s conservative presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe, who was shot on Saturday in Bogotá, ‘successfully underwent’ initial surgery after arriving at the clinic in "critical condition," city mayor Carlos Fernando Galán reported on Sunday. The senator is now entering "critical hours" in his recovery as doctors work to ensure his survival.

The 39-year-old right-wing leader was allegedly attacked by a 15-year-old gunman who is now in custody. Videos shared on social media show the politician speaking during a campaign event when gunshots suddenly ring out. In other footage, he is seen lying atop a vehicle, bloodied, as a group of men hold him in their arms.

"He gave the first battle and he gave it well, he is fighting for his life"

Paramedics who treated him told the media that he sustained three gunshot wounds—two to the head and one to the knee. The Santa Fe Foundation, the clinic where he was transferred, reported that he underwent both a "neurosurgical procedure" and peripheral vascular surgery.

In an audio message shared with the press, the senator’s wife said, "He came out of surgery well. He fought his first battle—and fought it well. He is fighting for his life." Dozens of people gathered outside the clinic.

Two more people were injured in the attack

Police report that the alleged gunman opened fire at around 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday during an event in a popular neighborhood in western Bogotá. The suspect was apprehended by members of Uribe’s security detail and is wounded in the leg, according to the head of the police department. Two other individuals at the scene sustained injuries. The motive for the attack is currently unknown.

Last October, Uribe announced his intention to run for president in 2026, aiming to succeed Gustavo Petro, whom he strongly criticizes. Although the presidential campaign has not officially begun, several politicians have already started their rallies.

Petro: "A day of pain"

Leftist President Gustavo Petro described Saturday night as a "day of pain" for Colombia and promised a thorough investigation to identify those responsible.

"What is most important today is that all Colombians focus with the energy of our hearts, with our will to live (...) that Dr. Miguel Uribe is still alive."

Colombian politicians and celebrities call for an end to violence

Uribe is a member of the Democratic Center, the country’s main right-wing political movement. The party stated that he was shot "in the back." Prominent right-wing figures, including former President Andrés Pastrana (1998–2002), accused President Petro of "sowing hatred" and "inciting violence" against the opposition.

Other well-known figures, such as singer Juanes, posted messages condemning the attack and expressing solidarity with Uribe and his family.

Uribe comes from a family with a long political legacy

Miguel Uribe comes from a family with a long political legacy. One of his grandfathers, Julio César Turbay, served as president of Colombia from 1978 to 1982. His mother, Diana Turbay, was a renowned journalist who was kidnapped by the notorious cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar and tragically killed during a military rescue operation in 1991.

Uribe has been a senator since 2022. Prior to that, he served as Bogotá’s secretary of government and as a city councilman. He also ran for mayor in 2019 but was unsuccessful.