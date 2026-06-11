Florida Supreme Court allows state Republicans to use new congressional map
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the map into law in May, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a Louisiana redistricting case that the state's existing congressional map that includes an additional majority-black district violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
The Florida Supreme Court declined Wednesday to halt the use of a new congressional map that state Republicans passed earlier this year amid a mid-decade redistricting push.
Gov. Ron DeSantis had signed the map into law in May, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a Louisiana redistricting case that the state's existing congressional map that includes an additional majority-black district violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
A Florida judge blocked a lawsuit from several Democratic groups that sued the state in May over the map, which could have given Republicans as much as a 24-4 advantage. Republicans in Florida currently hold a 20-8 majority in its U.S. congressional delegation.
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The Florida Supreme Court upheld that ruling in a 6-1 split, according to The Hill, refusing the request to issue a temporary injunction against the new districts.
Attorneys for the voters who sued have argued the new House districts violate a state constitutional provision prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. They asked the court to order the state to continue using the same districts as in the previous election in the state's August primaries.