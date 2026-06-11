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Pentagon places staff under emergency lockdown following ‘hazardous materials incident’

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed in a statement that the building’s security systems detected an air quality issue, prompting preventive measures while the situation is assessed.

Aerial view of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Aerial view of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.Daniel Slim / AFP.

Carlos Dominguez
Published by
Carlos Dominguez

A section of the Pentagon was closed on Thursday, and personnel inside were placed under lockdown as a precautionary measure after a hazardous materials incident was reported at the headquarters of the Department of Defense.

The Arlington County Fire Department reported on X that it had units deployed at the Pentagon, "including our Hazardous Materials Team", during what it described as a "hazardous materials incident."

Containment and response teams deployed

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, confirmed in a statement that the building’s security systems detected an air quality issue, prompting preventive measures while the situation is assessed.

"The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area," Parnell said. He added that response teams are already on site and ready to provide support to those remaining in the building.

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