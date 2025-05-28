South African president rejects Trump's demand to arrest politician who chanted ‘kill the farmer’

Published by Agustina Blanco 28 de mayo, 2025

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's demand for the arrest of the leader of opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, for repeatedly chanting "Kill the Boer (meaning "Afrikaans farmer"), kill the farmer."

The chant is seen by some as an incitement to violence against farmers, especially white Afrikaners, against a backdrop of rising tensions over farm attacks in South Africa.

During a visit by Ramaphosa to the White House last week, Trump showed a video of Malema chanting the chant and demanded his arrest. Ramaphosa, however, defended South Africa's sovereignty, telling reporters Tuesday, "It's not a matter where we need to be instructed by anyone (to) go and arrest this one. (Malema) We are a very proud sovereign country that has its own laws, that has its own processes."

The South African president stressed that freedom of speech is a constitutional pillar in the country and that people will not be arrested "willy-nilly."

The chant "Kill the Boer, kill the farmer" has been the subject of debate in South Africa for years.

In 2022, the South African Constitutional Court ruled that it is a decades-old liberation slogan and not a direct incitement to violence.

However, critics such as Ian Cameron, chairman of the Police Portfolio Committee of the Democratic Alliance (DA) party, which is part of the national unity government, argue that the chant "inflames hatred" and contributes to social polarization.

Cameron, in a interview with Fox News Digital, said: "That chant has no place in a democratic South Africa. Continuing to divide society and inflame hatred and mistrust.”

Last Sunday, Malema, whose EFF party won about 10% of the vote in the May 2024 election, directly challenged Trump's demand during a rally in the South African Free State.

Before thousands of supporters, Malema reiterated the chant, proclaiming, "Shoot to kill. Kill the Boer, kill the farmer." In a gesture of defiance, he added, "I repeat, kill the Boer, the farmer" and asserted that "I will never be intimidated by Donald Trump." Malema also publicly stated, "I will sing the song as and when I like."

Cameron described to Fox News Digital the brutality of these incidents: "I’ve personally stood in the aftermath of these attacks. I’ve walked into scenes that resembled abattoirs. I remember one farm where the victim’s fingernail marks were still embedded in the carpet from where he was dragged and tortured.”

According to Cameron, Malema's chanting contributes to a climate of violence, especially when his followers openly celebrate these acts on social networks. "I do believe that Julius Malema’s repeated incitement—especially through songs like ‘Kill the Boer’, crosses a dangerous and unacceptable line," he said, calling for legal consequences for incitement to violence.