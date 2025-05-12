Dozens of Afrikaners travel to the U.S. as political refugees

Published by Israel Duro 12 de mayo, 2025

Dozens of Afrikaners (white South Africans) who were granted political asylum by the Trump administration began traveling to the U.S. on Sunday to flee persecution and discrimination by the South African government. A chartered plane organized by the U.S. Executive picked up approximately 49 people, including entire families with children, for the journey.

The South African Department of Transport confirmed that the Afrikaners' destination is Dulles Airport in Washington. From there they will continue on their way to Texas. South African Department of Transport spokesman, Collen Msibi was at the Johannesburg airport to oversee the departure of these people.

South Africa describes the situation as "deeply regrettable" and denies discrimination

The Johannesburg Executive wanted to make it clear that they had fully cooperated and facilitated the arrival and departure of the plane, despite disagreeing absolutely with the designation of this group of people as "refugees" and categorically denying that white farmers are being persecuted:

"It is deeply regrettable that the possible relocation of South Africans to the United States under the premise of being 'refugees' appears to be politically motivated and seeks to call into question South Africa's constitutional democracy."

According to the State Department, since Trump announced the consideration of Afrikaners as political refugees and offered the U.S. as a residence, some 8,000 South Africans have gone to the embassy to initiate the asylum process.