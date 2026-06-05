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A maritime drone explodes in the Romanian port of Constanta

The event occurred one week after an aerial drone crashed into an apartment building in the country, injuring two people.

(Voice / Christian Camacho)

(Voice / Christian Camacho)

AFP
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AFP

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A maritime drone exploded early Friday morning in the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta, no casualties have been reported.

The event occurred a week after an aerial drone crashed into an apartment building in the country, injuring two people.

"The maritime drone discovered this morning, June 5, in the civilian port of Constanta.... self-destructed at around 10:30 local time (07:30 GMT) without causing casualties," the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The earlier attack

Romania, backed by its allies, last week blamed Russia for a drone strike on a residential building that injured two people in the NATO member country.

In addition, Romanian authorities declared the Russian consul general in Constanta persona non grata and announced the closure of the Russian consulate in that city located on the Black Sea.

Moscow responded immediately by promising "retaliatory measures."

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