A maritime drone explodes in the Romanian port of Constanta

Published by AFP 5 de junio, 2026

A maritime drone exploded early Friday morning in the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta, no casualties have been reported.

The event occurred a week after an aerial drone crashed into an apartment building in the country, injuring two people.

"The maritime drone discovered this morning, June 5, in the civilian port of Constanta.... self-destructed at around 10:30 local time (07:30 GMT) without causing casualties," the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement.