Mexican journalist Max Aub: 'Most Mexicans support Trump's pressure against Sheinbaum's government'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de junio, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed Mexican journalist Max Aub, with whom she talked about the current situation in Mexico in the midst of the violence imposed by the different drug cartels, as well as how the government of President Claudia Sheinbaum had to turn to Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the face of the current situation under pressure from the United States.

"The reappearance of former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is the direct sign of the very serious situation that the Mexican federal government is going through, to the point where they have to resort to the appearance of the movement's voice of command. This accusation of foreign interference has the only explanation of trying to continue covering the political figures pointed out by the U.S. authorities. Mexico is in a war, in an internal war and it is enough to point it out with the weapons of war being used by drug traffickers throughout the country. Fear and panic have undermined the hope of Mexicans that this can be controlled. Most Mexicans welcome the Trump Administration's pressure against Claudia Sheinbaum's government," said Aub.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.