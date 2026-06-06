SpaceX and Google sign mega-deal ahead of Elon Musk's company's IPO
The tech giant will pay $30 billion over the next three years in exchange for significant computing power.
SpaceX signed a major deal with Google, with which the company founded and led by Elon Musk commits to supply the tech giant with significant computing power in exchange for $30 billion.
The deal, which will run for three years, will see Google pay $920 million a month through June 2029 to lease about 110,000 graphics processors (GPUs) from manufacturer Nvidia.
Payments will begin in October, as detailed in the contract signed between the two companies.
This agreement comes shortly before SpaceX's IPO.