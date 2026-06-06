SpaceX and Google sign mega-deal ahead of Elon Musk's company's IPO

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, and Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de junio, 2026

SpaceX signed a major deal with Google, with which the company founded and led by Elon Musk commits to supply the tech giant with significant computing power in exchange for $30 billion.

The deal, which will run for three years, will see Google pay $920 million a month through June 2029 to lease about 110,000 graphics processors (GPUs) from manufacturer Nvidia.

Payments will begin in October, as detailed in the contract signed between the two companies.

This agreement comes shortly before SpaceX's IPO.