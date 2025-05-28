Zelensky proposes a meeting with Putin, requesting Trump be present

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de mayo, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to discuss ending the war, suggesting that Donald Trump be present.

"If Putin is not comfortable with a bilateral meeting, or if everyone prefers a trilateral meeting, it doesn't bother me. I am ready for any format," Zelensky said in a statement reported by AFP.

At the same time, the Ukrainian president urged the Trump administration to impose new sanctions on Russia, focusing primarily on its "energy sector and banking system."

Zelensky also referred to the requests and proposals made by the Kremlin, stating that "they will read them and respond."

Regarding the 50,000 troops Putin amassed near Ukraine’s Sumy region, Zelenskyy said that Putin’s stated goal is to create “a buffer zone” in that area.

These statements came just minutes before Zelensky departed for Berlin, where he is scheduled to meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Trump: "Putin is playing with fire"



In response to the latest offensives launched by Putin against Ukraine, Trump warned that the Russian president "is playing with fire.”

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't understand is that, if it weren't for me, a lot of really bad things would have happened to Russia by now, and I mean really bad. he's playing with fire!" the president wrote on Truth Social.

A day earlier, Trump was more blunt about Putin’s bombings in Ukraine. "I am not happy with what Putin is doing! He is killing a lot of people And I don't know what the hell happened to Putin! I've known him a long time. Always gotten along with him, but he's sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it at all." he said.

Russia shot down 296 Ukrainian drones

In the past few hours, Russian authorities claimed to have shot down 296 drones, many of which were reportedly headed toward Moscow with the intent to disrupt air traffic.

"Throughout last night (...), anti-aircraft defense systems destroyed and intercepted 296 Ukrainian aerial drones," the Russian Defense Ministry said, in statements reported by AFP.