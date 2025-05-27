Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire." He did so in criticism of his Russian counterpart for stalling efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!" Trump declared on his Truth Social network.

"He has gone absolutely CRAZY"

President Trump's comments came after the Republican called Putin "crazy" after Russia's attacks on Ukraine on Saturday were recorded.

He commented, "I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!"