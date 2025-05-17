European Union announces new sanctions package to put pressure on Russia

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de mayo, 2025

Top European leaders met at the sixth edition of the European Political Community Summit in Albania. Among those present were Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer, Volodymyr Zelensky and Friedrich Merz. They discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and the U.S.-European relationship.

Mark Rutte and Ursula Von der Leyen, secretary general of NATO and president of the European Commission, attended the event. Von der Leyen was in charge of announcing the sanctions against Russia.

"President Zelenski was willing to meet; President Putin never showed up. And this shows Putin's true belief: he does not want peace. We want peace. And, therefore, we have to increase the pressure on President Putin until he is willing to achieve it," he said.

Specifically, the sanctions announced by Von der Leyen target Moscow's banking system. Among other things, they seek to block banking entities of third countries that support Russian military actions and lower the maximum price of oil to reduce the income Russia obtains in this way, also punishing its energy sector.

The relationship between the United States and Europe

Merz, who recently became Chancellor of Germany, stressed the need for Europe not to distance itself from the United States, defining the country as an irreplaceable ally.

"I think we have to put all the efforts we can into keeping the United States on our side. We cannot substitute or replace what the Americans still do for us in Europe, on our continent, for our peace and for our freedom," he said.

In turn, Merz joined Macron, Starmer and Donald Tusk of Poland for a meeting with Zelensky to discuss next steps in negotiations with Putin. "Our position: if the Russians refuse a full and unconditional cease-fire and end the killing, there must be strong sanctions. The pressure on Russia must be maintained until Russia is ready to end the war," the Ukrainian leader said about the meeting with his counterparts.