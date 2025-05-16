Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Kremlin asks Ukraine to 'cede territories' for possible truce

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de mayo, 2025

The meeting held on Friday in Istanbul between Ukrainians, Russians and Turkish representatives has concluded, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

During negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Russian negotiators demanded that Ukraine withdraw newly deployed forces and cede additional territory to Moscow, a Ukrainian official told AFP, describing the demand as “unacceptable.”

"The Russian representatives are making unacceptable demands, such as insisting that Ukraine withdraw its forces from large areas of territory it currently controls as a precondition for a ceasefire," said the source, who requested anonymity.