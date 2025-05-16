Moscow-Kiev negotiations: Marco Rubio calls for "an end to the massacre" in Ukraine

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de mayo, 2025

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine will meet this Friday in Istanbul in their first direct meeting since 2022, although major divergences and the absence of Vladimir Putin lowered expectations of finding a quick way out of the conflict.

Another meeting has taken place earlier between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States and Turkey.

Although the Russian president on Saturday proposed direct talks with Ukraine to try to end more than three years of war, after days of silence from the Kremlin, it decided not to attend the negotiations in Turkey scheduled for Thursday.

The Kremlin leader sent his presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky, known for his nationalist reading of Russian history, who has already participated in the unsuccessful March 2022 negotiations.

Previously, Medinski stated that they are ready for "possible compromises" and assured that he had "all prerogatives" to make decisions during the negotiations, something that the Ukrainian president, Volodimyr Zelensky, has questioned.

In Putin's absence, President Zelensky decided on Thursday not to participate in the negotiations on Friday and sent a delegation representing Ukraine.

On the Ukrainian side are the foreign minister, Andrii Sibiga, the head of the presidential administration, Andrii Yermak, and the defense minister, Rustem Umerov.

Marco Rubio has ruled out "huge progress" in negotiations between Kiev and Moscow

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also not be present at the second meeting between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey. The secretary of state said Thursday to rule out "huge progress." "I'm going to be frank, we don't have great expectations about what will happen tomorrow," he said from Ankara.

However, Rubio on Friday called for ending "the massacre" in Ukraine ahead of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

A joint meeting between the U.S., Ukraine and Turkey discussed "the importance of seeking a peaceful end to the war between Russia and Ukraine." Rubio "reiterated the U.S. position that it is necessary to put an end to the massacre," the State Department spokeswoman said.

On the U.S. side in Ankara are also the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, and the U.S. special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Zelensky: "I think the U.S. and Turkey feel Russia's contempt"

The meeting was initially scheduled for Thursday but, after a confusing day, it was postponed to Friday.

On Thursday Zelensky accused Russia of not "taking seriously" these meetings by sending a second-tier delegation.

To Zelensky's comments, Kremlin envoy Vladimir Mediski responded, "Our official delegation has been approved by order of the president and has all the competencies and powers necessary to negotiate. The delegation is ready to work in a constructive manner and to seek possible solutions and points of contact."

Also, on Thursday during a press conference in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, the Ukrainian president said, "I believe that the United States and Turkey feel Russia's contempt."

"No meeting schedule, no agenda, no high-level delegation, that's a personal disrespect to Erdogan and Trump," Zelensky asserted. He added: "Trump sent a big team of people."

Donald Trump: "Nothing will happen until I meet Putin face to face."

For his part, US President Donald Trump said Friday from Abu Dhabi that he will meet with his Russian peer, Vladimir Putin, "as soon as it is possible to arrange" a meeting, but specified that he will return to Washington immediately.

Previously, the U.S. president had said he would travel to Turkey if Putin attended the negotiations, estimating that "nothing will happen" until he meets personally with Putin.