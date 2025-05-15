Zelensky targeted Putin for not attending peace talks in Turkey

Published by Leandro Fleischer 15 de mayo, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took aim at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for sending a "low-level" delegation to take part in peace talks in Turkey on Thursday.

Zelensky said Putin disrespected U.S. President Donald Trump by not participating in the meeting and deciding to send instead a delegation led by Vladimir Medinsky, a Kremlin advisor.

"The U.S. and Turkey ... feel Russia’s disrespect"



As a result of this situation, Zelensky made a decision not to appear at the negotiating table in the city of Istanbul, Turkey. In his place, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will attend.

During a press conference in Turkey's capital Ankara, the Ukrainian president said, "I believe the U.S. and Turkey, they feel Russia’s disrespect."

"No meeting time, no agenda, no high-level delegation, that is personal disrespect…to [the Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan and Trump. Trump sent a big team of people," Zelensky asserted. He added: "Trump sent a big team of people."

Earlier, Trump asserted that there will be no peace in Ukraine until he meets with Putin.

"Possible compromises"



Vladimir Medinsky said today that the Russian government is ready to make "possible compromises" during the negotiations.