The unique delegation accompanying Trump to Saudi Arabia

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed on Tuesday what was presented as a "strategic economic partnership" between the two countries, without going into details or figures.

Later two Saudi official representatives spoke of several "protocols of agreement" in the fields of defense, energy, police and minerals, again without offering details, according to AFP.

President Donald Trump landed Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, where he began a four-day tour to cement U.S. ties with countries in the region.

Trump had previously confirmed that Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar would be priority destinations on his foreign agenda.

This is Trump's second international trip after taking office in January. In April, the president had already traveled to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral.

Several Trump administration officials accompanied the president on his trip to Saudi Arabia, including Secretary of State, Marco Rubio; Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth; Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent; Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, and Energy Secretary, Chris Wright.

Several entrepreneurs were also with the Republican leader, including Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Space X, as well as Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. Both entrepreneurs have strong interests in developing technology infrastructure in the region.

Stephen Scharzman, executive director of Blackstone, as well as Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock, both representing investment funds, are also in Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, other prominent entrepreneurs present include Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, Ruth Porat, president and chief investment officer of Alphabet and Google, as well as Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia and Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also attended the meeting in Riyadh, as did cryptocurrency czar David Sacks.